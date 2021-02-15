Primary to narrow 7-candidate field for state schools chief

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Voters will narrow the field of seven candidates seeking to become Wisconsin's top education official, with a Tuesday primary that pits a conservative-backed candidate who says she's a Democrat against six others with more Democratic support.

The top two vote-getters in the officially nonpartisan race to be secretary of the Department of Public Instruction will advance to the April 6 general election. Polls were open statewide Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

State election officials expect turnout to be low for the race, which is the only statewide contest on the ballot. There are more than 100 other primaries for local races across the state, including vacancies for open seats in the state Senate and Assembly. Both primaries are among Republicans for the seats that had been filled by Republicans.