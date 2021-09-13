Prison guards union asks court to review vax-or-test mandate

Wolf press secretary Lyndsay Kensinger declined to comment on the specifics of the lawsuit but called the union's opposition to the pandemic mitigation “extremely disappointing.”

“This is an initiative that incentivizes employees who work with our most vulnerable populations to protect themselves, their families and those they work amongst. Our corrections officers work hard every day to ensure the public’s safety and this initiative gives them the tools to protect themselves and their families and coworkers,” Kensinger said in a statement.

The union noted it also filed a labor grievance over the policy last week, charging that the Wolf administration implemented the policy unilaterally and that it took “discriminatory/disparate” actions that are creating unsafe working conditions. The grievance will take until at least early next year to get to a hearing, the filing said.

In a memo to staff Sept. 3, the Corrections Department said requests for religious or medical exceptions can be submitted through the agency’s employee self-service system. Unvaccinated workers will have to be tested until decisions are made on their exemption requests.

The prison system only permits visitors for inmates who are vaccinated, although the visitors are not required to have a vaccine or to be tested.