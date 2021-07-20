Pritzker makes case for 2nd term: 'We have more yet to do'

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday said he has engineered a road back to sound state finances in making a case for a second term as Illinois governor, but he carefully left open continuing to pursue a graduated income tax that would raise revenue by taking a bigger chunk from the wealthy.

The Democrat pointed to a balanced budget that holds the line on most spending except for schools, eliminating a monstrous pile of overdue bills and bond-house credit rating upgrades despite voters' rejection last fall of the tax change all while managing the coronavirus pandemic which has sickened 1.4 million and killed more than 23,000.

“I'm excited because the state’s moving in the right direction, we want to keep going, we have more yet to do,” Pritzker told The Associated Press in one of a number of interviews with Statehouse reporters a day after he tweeted his 2022 re-election plans. “I believe in the people of our state, and we’ve proven that the direction we’re going is the right one. And people are doing things to lift up their communities that we’re helping to support.”

But he didn't rule out a second try at what he calls the “fair tax" because 97% of taxpayers would pay the same or lower taxes. He merely said there were no plans for a campaign before his current term expires in January 2023.