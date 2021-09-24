Pritzker OKs legislative maps despite heavy criticism

"Despite all of this, and despite repeated claims that he wanted maps that accurately reflect the state’s rich diversity, Pritzker chose party fealty over the people of Illinois," CHANGE Illinois Executive Director Madeleine Doubek said.

Pritzker's defense is that as a candidate in 2018, he favored creation of an independent commission, and when Democrats holding complete control of state government didn't do that, lawmakers faced a June 30 deadline to complete the map. But June 30 was simply the date Democrats would have lost control of the process.

At that point, it would have been up to a bipartisan commission of equal numbers of Democrats and Republicans — the process critics want a federal judge to put into action. Democrats call this the real political process and want to avoid it because, among other reasons, a ninth member would be picked at random to break any tie votes — potentially giving the final say to the GOP.

“Rarely do politicians get the chance to break a campaign promise twice,” said Illinois Senate Republican Leader Dan McConchie of Hawthorn Woods. “I am deeply disappointed that Gov. Pritzker has turned his back on the many minority organizations that have asked him to protect their voting rights outlined in the Constitution and Voting Rights Act by vetoing this gerrymandered map.”