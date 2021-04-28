Private school tax credit proposal stalls in Nebraska

The credit would be nonrefundable, so donors couldn’t use it to get money back from the government.

Sen. Justine Wayne, of Omaha, said the tax credit would create an incentive for donors to contribute and open up more educational opportunities to students who are struggling in public schools but can't afford to leave.

“What we're doing right now is not working,” Wayne said. “It's time to start upsetting the apple cart to make change."

Opponents blasted the measure as a tax benefit that favors the wealthy, who have more disposable income to donate. They also painted it as a backdoor way to steer public money into private schools, an idea that hasn't gained much traction despite Nebraska's conservative leanings.

“If families choose to send their children to these schools, that's their prerogative,” said Sen. Megan Hunt, of Omaha. “But don't make the state subsidize these schools.”

Sen. Wendy DeBoer, of Omaha, said tax credits aren't as transparent as a direct payment from the government, and she noted that the credit would be far more generous than other tax write-offs for donations to churches, food pantries and other charities. DeBoer said the bill would effectively allow donors to dictate how the government spends part of their tax money.