Program launched to help Alaska Natives find missing

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Three rural Alaska communities have launched a pilot program intended to create more culturally sensitive protocols on how government and law enforcement should respond to cases with missing or slain Alaska Natives.

The Curyung Native Council in Dillingham, the Native Village of Unalakleet and the Koyukuk Native Village have launched the program, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Alaska said in a statement.

The three will work with state agencies to create a Tribal Community Response Plan that will determine law enforcement protocol, victim services, community outreach and public communications, according to the statement.

Alaska has one of the highest rates in the U.S. for unsolved cases that involve missing or slain Indigenous women, the Anchorage Daily News reported.