Progress in Iran nuclear talks but resolution still far away

“What I will say is that the United States is not going to lift sanctions unless we have clarity and confidence that Iran will fully return to compliance with its obligations under the deal,” he said.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh was quoted by the country's official IRNA news agency Monday as saying that there was “some progress in the talks, but it doesn't mean the resolution of differences.”

“We think the U.S. administration knows better than anyone that Iran's actions are within the framework of the nuclear deal and they will be halted when the U.S. lifts sanctions and we can verify that,” he said.

The ultimate goal of the deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA, is to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear bomb, something it insists it doesn’t want to do. Iran now has enough enriched uranium to make a bomb, but nowhere near the amount it had before the nuclear deal was signed.

Challenges also remain outside of the negotiations.