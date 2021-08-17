Progressive Dem Morgan Harper enters US Senate race in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Progressive Morgan Harper jumped into the race for an open U.S. Senate seat in Ohio on Wednesday, promising to turn next year's primary against U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan into another test of the left wing's strength within the Democratic party.

Harper, 38, a Stanford-educated attorney who began life in foster care, drew national attention last year for the Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez-style sense of urgency she brought to a Democratic congressional race in central Ohio. Then a political newcomer, she presented veteran U.S. Rep. Joyce Beatty with her stiffest competition in years, winning almost a third of the vote in Ohio’s young, diverse 3rd Congressional District.

A former senior policy adviser at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, Harper backs the Green New Deal, reparations for African-Americans, universal child care and tuition-free public college.

She said “existential threats to our democracy” from the right are motivating her to run, as well as the fact that “our old playbook as Democrats isn't working in Ohio.”