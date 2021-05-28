Progressives push for higher taxes as budget talks continue

As negotiations on a new two-year Connecticut state budget continue, the General Assembly's Progressive Caucus is putting pressure on Democratic leaders to include more revenue they say will be needed once federal COVID-19 relief funds run out.

Several members of the group appeared Friday at a news conference organized by the coalition Recovery For All CT, saying they believe the state needs to think long-term about addressing inequalities in education, health care, housing, local aid and workforce development.

Members of the statewide coalition of nearly 50 labor, community and faith organizations said they want lawmakers to extend their focus beyond the historic $2.6 billion in state recovery funds and other federal aid that is plugging holes in the next two-year budget.

“I’m concerned that this budget and the way we are talking even now is the same way we speak all the time, which is about right now,” said Sen Gary Winfield, D-New Haven. He said he worries this moment will be a “blip” and won't result in “real equity” in the long run for Connecticut residents who've been disenfranchised.