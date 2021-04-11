Proposal allowing ATVs on Alaska roads draws safety concerns

He told the state House Transportation Committee this week that residents in rural parts of the state rely on these vehicles as cheap transportation, recreation and other purposes. He said he believes Alaska is the only state with blanket road-riding provisions. He also said some states, including Arizona, Idaho and South Dakota, provide vehicle owners the option of making off-road vehicles street legal.

The current proposal would apply to both rural communities and metropolitan areas across the state, including Anchorage.

Nathan Belz, a professor and assistant director of the Center for Safety Equity in Transportation, said the proposal conflicts with the state's strategic highway safety plan. He said off-road vehicles are not designed for asphalt and people who are involved in accidents can receive traumatic injury at twice the rate compared to if vehicles are driven on trails.

“I think these changes as proposed are potentially dangerous and ill-advised,” he said.

Some lawmakers against the proposal questioned whether standard driving tests could ensure people could safely operate off-road vehicles. Other lawmakers said they appreciated the flexibility the change would give to people who wanted to travel by snow machines instead of plowing first.