Proposal to give local governments more tax options advances

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky House committee advanced a proposed ballot measure Thursday that could eventually give local governments more latitude to generate tax revenue to pay for services.

The proposed constitutional amendment, which moves on to the full House, would go on the ballot for statewide voters to decide if it clears the legislature.

The measure, if added to Kentucky’s Constitution, would ease tight restrictions on the types of taxes that city and county governments can levy to meet their obligations.

“There’s no way to truly do comprehensive tax reform if we don’t address the local side as we address the state side,” said Republican Rep. Michael Meredith, the proposal's lead sponsor.

The proposal's supporters say current restrictions force local governments to rely heavily on property taxes and taxes levied on wages. Those limitations put Kentucky’s communities at a competitive disadvantage in trying to attract new businesses, they said.

Retailers have raised concerns about the proposal, worried that the constitutional change eventually could lead to new sales taxes that could hurt their businesses.

If the measure reaches the ballot and wins ratification, the legislature would follow up by creating a new framework for local governments in setting tax policy, Meredith said.

The legislation is House Bill 475.

