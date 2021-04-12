Proposal would let recall targets see who signed petition

“It is a fundamental tenet of the American justice system that the accused should always have the right to face his or her accusers," Newman said during a public hearing before the Senate elections committee.

He sought to distance the bill from the recall against Newsom, even praising the organizers in a break from Democrats who have painted the effort as deceptive about its ties to Republican movements.

“They have been nothing if not direct and honest with the people of California," Newman said. “Anybody who has signed their petition probably has a very clear understanding as to what they’re asking and why."

California is one of 19 states that allow citizens to recall politicians, which means they are removed from office before their terms are up. In California, recalls can be used to remove governors and other statewide elected officials, state lawmakers and local elected officials. The pending recall against Newsom, which has not yet qualified for the ballot, is likely to be the second gubernatorial recall election in state history.