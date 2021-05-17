Proposal would put Missouri gas tax hike to public vote

Most recently, voters in 2018 shot down a 10 cents per gallon tax increase that the Legislature put on the ballot.

Cady's referendum petition is now open for public comment. If it's approved, he can start trying to gather the millions of voter signatures needed to get it on the ballot in 2022.

Once fully implemented, the gas tax hike that the Legislature passed could generate more than $500 million annually for state, county and city roads. It’s unclear how much of that governments would get to keep after some people request refunds.

Republicans who opposed the bill argued that the tax hike would disproportionately affect low-income families since the tax rate is the same regardless of income. They also said it might be more difficult for people who don’t own smartphones to track receipts for a refund.

Several framed support or opposition to the gas tax bill as a test of conservativism.

