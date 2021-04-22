 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Proposed amendments on ballot measures, sessions advance
0 comments
AP

Proposed amendments on ballot measures, sessions advance

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas lawmakers on Thursday voted to propose constitutional amendments to make passing ballot measures tougher and allow the Legislature to convene a special session without a governor's mandate.

The Senate voted 23-6 to place on next year's ballot a proposal requiring a 60% voter majority, rather than a simple majority, to approve proposed initiated acts or constitutional amendments.

The new threshold would apply to initiatives placed on the ballot by the Legislature and ones by petition campaigns. It would not apply to referenda on laws enacted by the Legislature.

The proposed change follows several major ballot initiatives getting approved in recent elections, including medical marijuana and an increase in the state's minimum wage.

The House voted 82-9 to place on next year's ballot a proposal to allow legislative leaders to convene a special session with the support of two-thirds of both chambers. Currently, only the governor can call a special session.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Morningside students paint storm drain for Earth Day

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+7
White House offers new tax credit to help spur vaccinations
National Politics

White House offers new tax credit to help spur vaccinations

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced new employer tax credits and other steps to encourage people reluctant to be inoculated to get the COVID-19 vaccine as his administration tries to overcome diminishing demand for the shots. The moves came as Biden celebrated reaching his latest goal of administering 200 million coronavirus doses in his first 100 days in office.

+7
Princely letter: Philip apologized to Nixon for 'lame' toast
National Politics

Princely letter: Philip apologized to Nixon for 'lame' toast

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Throughout his decades in public life, Prince Philip was known for putting his royal foot in his mouth with occasional off-the-cuff remarks that could be embarrassing. But his faux pas at a White House dinner with President Richard Nixon in 1969 was enough for Philip to actually lose sleep.

Some Jan. 6 defendants try to use journalism as riot defense
National Politics

Some Jan. 6 defendants try to use journalism as riot defense

  • Updated

The Trump supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol in January created a trove of self-incriminating evidence, thoroughly documenting their actions and words in videos and social media posts. Now some of the camera-toting people in the crowd are claiming they were only there to record history as journalists, not to join a deadly insurrection.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News