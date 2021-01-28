 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Proposed bill to allow Utah inmates access to birth control
View Comments
AP

Proposed bill to allow Utah inmates access to birth control

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Two Democratic lawmakers in Utah have proposed a bill that would allow incarcerated women to continue receiving contraceptives, including birth control, while imprisoned in state jails.

Bill sponsors Rep. Jen Dailey-Provost and Sen. Luz Escamilla said the legislation would require jails to provide inmates with the option to continue their medically prescribed methods of contraception if approved, KUTV-TV reported. It also states generic forms of the medications may be provided.

Dailey-Provost said in a post on Twitter that hormonal contraceptives are “healthcare” and “essential.”

"If the medication is stopped, when the individual is released, the protection of the medication is gone and won’t be regained for at least another month back on the closing,” Dailey-Provost said. “There are literally dozens of health conditions, besides pregnancy prevention, for which hormonal contraceptives are used.”

According to Planned Parenthood, birth control can also be used for painful periods, heavy bleeding and premenstrual syndrome.

The bill passed the House Health and Human Services Committee on Tuesday. It will next head to the House floor.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, KUTV-TV.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

What is the future of the GOP?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News