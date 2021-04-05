Proposed budget would force closure of youth center

“This is expensive and not effective, so we need to change what we’re doing,” Edwards said. “We’re just going to have to try to force their hands.”

Joe Ribsam, director of the Division for Children, Youth and Families, said planning for a smaller, secured setting for detained and committed youth makes sense but said the committee’s proposal is unrealistic.

“It provides nearly no funding for a secured setting after June of next year and insufficient time to develop an appropriate and viable alternative. We have worked hard, and have been successful, to reduce the need for youth detention and commitment,” he said in a statement. “I look forward to finding a resolution that will both meet the needs of the relatively few youth for whom a secured placement is necessary and the public’s reasonable expectation of safety.”

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu has said his administration has worked hard to increase community-based services for youth as an alternative to incarceration, but that the state needs an appropriate facility for youth who are a danger to themselves and the public.

The House is expected to vote on the proposed budget Wednesday, the first of three session days scheduled this week.

