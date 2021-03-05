Proposed expansion of gun seizure law sparks debate

“It has been widely studied and recognized as an effective means to prevent suicide by gun and is responsible for saving countless lives,” Stein said.

Gun rights supporters said they oppose the bill and the existing law works as is.

Holly Sullivan, president of the Connecticut Citizens Defense League, said she's worried women who own guns would not seek mental health services in fear of having that treatment used in requests to have their guns seized.

Dr. Walter Kupson, of Middlebury, said he was concerned about the number of people who would be able to request a gun seizure under the new bill, and the potential for lies and abuses of the system.

“My fear is all it would take would be one word from a spurned partner to the judge whose going on one side without any evidence," he said.

Other opponents questioned whether the changes to the law would deprive people of their constitutional rights by allowing gun seizures without an investigation or probable cause finding by law enforcement, as are required under the current law.