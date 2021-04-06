 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Proposed Indiana voting law change faces corporate criticism
0 comments
AP

Proposed Indiana voting law change faces corporate criticism

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — One of Indiana’s most prominent corporations is criticizing an Indiana proposal that opponents maintain will make mail-in voting more difficult by requiring voters to submit identification numbers with their ballot applications.

The bill’s Republican sponsors say the proposal is aimed at preventing voter fraud by having similar voter ID requirements for mail voting as the state requires of people casting ballots in-person at polling sites.

Eli Lilly and Co. senior vice president Stephen Fry told a legislative committee Tuesday that the company believed state officials acted correctly to allow no-excuse mail-in voting for the spring 2020 primary because of COVID-19 concerns. Fry said Lilly believed the bill isn't needed and will “perpetuate the narrative that the 2020 election outcome was flawed or compromised.”

The proposal would require a voter to submit their 10-digit Indiana driver’s license number or the last four digits of their Social Security number on their mail-in ballot application to confirm their identity. Bill opponents counter that will lead to many applications being rejected because of voters not knowing which number is on file with their county election office and that some older voter registration records include no such numbers.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

IMF upgrades 2021 global growth forecast to 6%

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Some Capitol riot suspects apologize as consequences sink in
National Politics

Some Capitol riot suspects apologize as consequences sink in

  • Updated

PHOENIX (AP) — The helmet-wearing Idaho man photographed dangling by one hand from the Senate’s balcony during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol turned himself in six days later. While buckled in the vehicle delivering him to the Boise jail, Josiah Colt made a video apologizing and expressing shame for storming the building.

+2
Hunter Biden details lifelong addiction struggle in memoir
Entertainment

Hunter Biden details lifelong addiction struggle in memoir

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s son Hunter details his lifelong struggle with alcoholism and drug abuse in a new memoir, writing that “in the last five years alone, my two-decades-long marriage has dissolved, guns have been put in my face, and at one point I dropped clean off the grid, living in $59-a-night Super 8 motels off I-95 while scaring my family even more than myself.”

+3
AP Interview: EPA head removes Trump-era science advisers
National Politics

AP Interview: EPA head removes Trump-era science advisers

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a move he said would help restore “scientific integrity,” the new head of the Environmental Protection Agency is removing dozens of scientists and other experts from key advisory boards named under President Donald Trump, saying they were overly friendly to industry.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News