Proposed law would set end date for Idaho Legislature

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A Senate panel on Wednesday introduced legislation to set an end date for Idaho legislative sessions, a bill that has been tried before and this year comes in the wake of last year’s record-long session.

The Senate State Affairs Committee voted to hold a potential hearing on the bill that would set the last Friday in March for lawmakers to wrap up business.

The bill has three exceptions. The first is if lawmakers want to wait out a five-day deadline for a governor’s possible veto. The second is if the governor has declared a state of disaster. Finally, the Legislature could remain in session if two-thirds of the members in each the House and Senate agree.

A similar bill last year passed the Senate but never got a hearing in the House. Republican Sen. Jim Guthrie said the most recent version contains the disaster declaration exception to alleviate concerns of some House members.

Last year's session lasted 311 days, breaking the previous record of 118 days. It included a five-month break so the House could return at its own choosing without having to rely on Republican Gov. Brad Little to call a special session.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

