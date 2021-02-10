Proposed Oregon bill aims to limit bans on homeless camping

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Cities and counties in Oregon aiming to ban homeless people from sitting, sleeping and camping on public property may soon face a barrier under a proposed bill introduced by state lawmakers earlier this month.

House Bill 3115 would require local governments to be “objectively reasonable” when regulating sitting lying, sleeping or keeping warm and dry on public property.

If passed, the measure would largely force cities statewide to comply with the well known “camping lawsuit” in Boise, Idaho, where a federal judge ruled that prosecuting people for sleeping on the streets, when there are no shelter beds available, as unconstitutional and cruel and unusual punishment.

“We have a lot of folks continuing to live in public spaces, and that ruling in the court said that you can’t penalize people for experiencing homelessness if there isn’t enough shelter,” Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek, who is the sponsor of the bill, said Monday.