Proposed property tax cap hits fierce resistance in Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A proposal to cap Nebraska property tax increases at 3% appeared to stumble Thursday amid fierce opposition from allies of local governments, who cast it as an attack on local control.

The measure would apply to school districts, counties, community colleges and other local governments that collect property taxes. Local governments could continue to collect extra tax revenue stemming from the natural rise in home values. The measure would expire in 2027.

Property taxes are a perennial issue in the Legislature even though they're levied by local governments and not the state. Attempts to clamp down on local governments have failed, however, and lawmakers typically responded by using state money to reimburse property owners.

Sen. Tom Briese, the new bill's sponsor, said Nebraska faces a “property tax crisis" that will come to a boil if lawmakers don't act. Property taxes have risen sharply for farmers over the last decade because of soaring land values, and more recently, homeowners have seen large hikes as well.

“Someday that anger is going to manifest itself into something we don't like, something the state can't handle, probably a ballot measure," said Briese, an Albion farmer.