Prosecutor: Agreement dismisses charge against undersheriff

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A northern New Mexico senior sheriff's official has agreed to retire in exchange for dismissal of a felony charge accusing him of ordering deputies to draw their guns against other officers, a special prosecutor said.

The charge accusing Rio Arriba County Undersheriff Martin Ray Trjujillo of solicitation to commit aggravated assault upon a police officer was dismissed Monday at the prosecution's request, according to court records.

Prosecutor Andrea Reeb said the charge can be refiled if Trujillo does not follow and retire at the end of February, the Albuquerque Journal reported.

Reeb, district attorney in the Clovis-based 9th Judicial District, is special prosecutor in Trujillo's case.

The May 2020 incident in which Trujillo was charged involved a confrontation involving then-Sheriff James Lujan and officers from two other agencies who were attempting to seize his cellphone for an investigation.

Reeb said she and law enforcement officials thought the agreement to not prosecute Trujillo if he retires was a good resolution because Lujan had involved him. “Everybody thought it was time to let it rest.," she said.

Lujan resigned after being convicted in December of two felony counts and being sentenced to prison.

