Prosecutor: I didn't know inauguration singer had open cases

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The new district attorney in New Orleans, Jason Williams, said he was unaware that a star performer at his inauguration ceremony had criminal cases pending.

Online court records show three pending cases involving trombonist and singer Glen David Andrews, who performed at Monday's ceremony. Charges include domestic abuse and child endangerment, armed robbery, and drug possession.

“The District Attorney was not aware of any open cases against Mr. Andrews prior to media inquiries today," said a statement late Monday from the Orleans Parish District Attorney's Office.

The office did not immediately respond to a question as to whether Williams believes having a performer with pending criminal charges perform at the ceremony would pose a conflict of interest.

The statement acknowledged that a former legal associate of Williams represents Andrews but stressed that Williams has not represented Andrews.

“The cases involving Mr. Andrews will be handled by the office in the appropriate manner, according to the law and office policies," the statement said.