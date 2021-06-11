Prosecutor moves to drop protest cases with gang charges

PHOENIX (AP) — Prosecutors have moved to permanently dismiss charges against more than a dozen people accused of crimes that included assisting or participating in a criminal street gang after being arrested at a protest against police brutality in Phoenix.

Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel's office filed a motion Friday to drop the charges stemming from the mid-October protest with prejudice, meaning they cannot be refiled.

Her office previously dismissed the charges but allowed them to be refiled. It then retained a former judge to provide an outside review of the events.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Arizona and others have called the gang charges against the protesters an abusive political prosecution intended to silence dissent and scare protesters.

Critics of Adel called for her resignation and disbarment Friday.

Police contended the protesters met the criteria for gang affiliation because they wore black clothing, carried umbrellas and chanted a slogan critical of officers.

Adel said her office decided to permanently drop the charges because of the time and resources needed to pursue the misdemeanor cases, The motion was filed ahead of a scheduled court hearing, which later was canceled.

“It is not any easy decision to step away from a case when we believe crimes were committed, but in this case, it is the right thing to do,” Adel said in a statement.

