Prosecutor moves to drop protest cases with gang charges

“These political prosecutions should have never happened in the first place .We demand accountability for all prosecutors and police officers involved," the ACLU of Arizona said Friday night on Twitter.

The Arizona gang law allegedly violated by the protesters includes indicators such as wearing of uniforms and proclaiming gang membership, and police contended the protesters met those criteria by wearing black clothes, carrying umbrellas and chanting a slogan critical of police, KNXV reported.

A police sergeant and a prosecutor called the protesters dangerous and compared them to such notorious gangs such as the Crips, Bloods and Hell's Angels, KNXV reported.

Defense lawyers and others welcomed the dismissal motions but said the charges should be be dismissed with prejudice, meaning they couldn't be refiled, KNXV reported.

Along with the felony gang allegation, the motions would dismiss felony charges of rioting and obstructing a public thoroughfare and a misdemeanor charge of unlawful assembly.

Before Adel announced the motions, Phoenix City Councilwoman Debra Stark earlier Friday had called the gang charges troubling and said she hoped they'd be dropped.

