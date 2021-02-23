 Skip to main content
Prosecutor to finish term of state GOP chair who resigned
Prosecutor to finish term of state GOP chair who resigned

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Republicans have chosen Sue Hatfield, a state prosecutor and vice chair of the state GOP, to finish the remainder of J.R. Romano's term as chairman, who had resigned.

Members of the Connecticut Republican State Central Committee on Monday night elected Hatfield following a four-way race. She will hold the position until June, when Romano's term was scheduled to expire.

“I look forward to bringing much-needed stability, and will work hard to unify our party, at this critical time,” Hatfield said in a written statement. “We are at an important crossroads.”

Romano informed state Republicans on Jan. 12 that he was ending his third two-year term six months early. He did not give specific reasons for his resignation during an interview, saying only, “It’s time for someone new. It’s time for a new voice.”

Hatfield, who lives in Pomfret, was the party’s nominee for attorney general in 2018. She ultimately lost to Democratic Attorney General William Tong. Hatfield has served as as state prosecutor with the state Division of Criminal Justice since 2005.

