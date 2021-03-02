Prosecutors offer deal to pastor who defied COVID rules

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A plea deal has been offered to a Louisiana pastor who was arrested after he repeatedly defied COVID-19 restrictions put in place in the early days of the pandemic.

East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore confirmed Monday that his office offered Pastor Tony Spell a deal that would allow Spell to plead no contest to one of the misdemeanor charges he faces in exchange for the five other charges being dropped, multiple news agencies reported. A no-contest plea doesn't require a person to admit guilt, but it eliminates paths to appeal criminal charges.

Spell was arrested last year and accused of six counts of violating the governor’s COVID-19 restrictions by having too many people gathered inside his church, Life Tabernacle Church, for various services.

Jeff Wittenbrink, Spell’s lawyer, said that before his client will consider the plea offer, he wants to see an opinion from the state’s 1st Circuit Court of Appeals on the constitutionality of Gov. John Bel Edwards' early order limiting crowd sizes to 10 people.