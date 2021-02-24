Prosecutors oppose review of cases before they go to court

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut prosecutors are opposing a criminal justice reform proposal that could result in scores of people charged with minor crimes avoiding an electronic record of their arrests, according to a report obtained by The Associated Press.

The chief state's attorney's office was mandated by a law passed last year to issue a report on having prosecutors review all criminal charges before they are entered onto court dockets. Compared with other states, Connecticut currently has an unusual system in which charges filed by police go straight onto the dockets, creating a searchable online record on the state court system's website.

Advocates for the reform, including the American Civil Liberties Union of Connecticut, say it would be an important check on police power and help people charged with minor crimes that later may be dismissed avoid the collateral consequences of a searchable record — one that employers and landlords, for example, could use to reject job and housing applications.

The office of Chief State's Attorney Richard Colangelo Jr., the state's top prosecutor, recently submitted the report to the legislature's Judiciary Committee, saying such a sweeping change would be costly and potentially create several problems, including violating crime victims' constitutional rights.