Prosecutor's reelection pits reform against rising gun crime

“Trump was trying to deport victims of domestic violence... and we cannot have a world where they are afraid to walk into a courthouse or afraid to seek help,” Krasner said.

Vega says he would increase prosecutions of serious crimes while continuing to push for reforms and better ways of addressing addiction and mental illness. Vega, 64, has accused Krasner of age discrimination after he and many of the senior attorneys were fired during Krasner's transition into office.

Krasner said he fired prosecutors who did not share his vision for a radical shift in how the office operates. He said during the last contentious candidate debate that he had tried cases against Vega and called into question the ethics of some of his trial tactics.

“Krasner has spent a lot of time trying to rewrite my history,” Vega said, emphasizing he is a lifelong Democrat, who worked two jobs as a single dad to put his daughter through college.

“We do need reform and we do need safety. The primary function of the district attorney is to keep the community safe and bring reform when we can," he said. “We can't incarcerate our way out of this, and we have to be smart about how we go about that reform.”