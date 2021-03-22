Protesters decry Missouri bill against highway protests

Protest leaders, including Aldridge, said even if they don't get a permit, protesters let law enforcement know in advance when they plan to block highways so they can redirect traffic and take other safety precautions.

The Rev. Darryl Gray, a St. Louis civil rights activist who organized the protest against the bill, said protesting is “a part of our DNA in this country" and pointed to its importance in the passage of the Civil Rights Act, the Voting Rights Act and other civil rights laws.

Gray said the Missouri bill is meant to “stymie dissent," and that he's willing to be jailed if that's necessary for him to protest.

“This will not stop protesters from protesting,” Gray said. “As long as there's injustice, as long as police continue to kill Black people unarmed, as long as these atrocities continue to happen, these types of protests will occur.”

Under the bill, blocking traffic without permission would first be punished as an infraction. The second offense would be a misdemeanor punishable by up to six months in jail. A third offense would be a felony, and violators would face up to four years in prison.

Aldridge said the bill would take away people's voting rights and put more nonviolent offenders in prison.