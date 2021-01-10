Protesters gather outside Capitol in Olympia, Washington

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Several dozen protesters gathered Sunday afternoon outside Washington state's Capitol building, which is surrounded by temporary fencing and National Guard members.

Protesters — some opposing vaccines, some in support of President Donald Trump and others objecting to the closure of the building to the public during the upcoming legislative session — held signs and listened to speakers.

An armed, right-wing group had encouraged its members to occupy the Capitol when the Legislature meets. However, an organizer of the planned occupation, Tyler Miller of the group Hazardous Liberty, canceled the event in a Facebook post Wednesday night.

“Due to our political leaders being non-responsive and the 100% likelihood that our event will be hijacked by people with ulterior motives, we have decided to cancel the Legislative Lockout event,” Miller wrote. “Please support the other rallies that are happening in and around Olympia this weekend and coming week.”