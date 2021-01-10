Protesters gather outside Capitol in Olympia, Washington

A supporter of President Donald Trump listens to speakers during a rally, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. Protesters from several causes rallied Sunday at the Capitol, which was secured with a perimeter fence and National Guard members, the day before the 2021 legislative session was scheduled to begin.
A person holds a sign that reads "Let Freedom Ring, Investigate Voter Fraud," during a rally, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. Protesters from several causes rallied Sunday at the Capitol, the day before the 2021 legislative session was scheduled to begin.
National Guard members stand behind a perimeter fence during a protest, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. According to organizers, some protesters are unhappy the Legislature will meeting virtually and in sessions not open to the public, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, during the 2021 session which opens Monday. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee activated members of the National Guard this week to work with the Washington State Patrol to protect the Capitol campus.
An armed supporter of President Donald Trump looks in at a gathering of Washington State Patrol troopers behind a perimeter fence during a rally, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. Protesters from several causes rallied Sunday at the Capitol, the day before the 2021 legislative session was scheduled to begin.
An armed supporter of President Donald Trump speaks casually with a Washington State Patrol trooper during a rally, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. Protesters from several causes rallied Sunday at the Capitol, the day before the 2021 legislative session was scheduled to begin.
National Guard members and a Washington State Patrol trooper stand behind a perimeter fence, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee activated members of the National Guard this week to work with the Washington State Patrol to protect the Capitol campus. A small rally with speakers, flags, and signs representing several groups was held near the fence Sunday, but most attendees had left by early evening.
A group of anti-fascist protesters dressed in black make a brief stop outside a perimeter fence being watched by National Guard members and Washington State Patrol troopers, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee activated members of the National Guard this week to work with the Washington State Patrol to protect the Capitol campus. The group, part of a larger protest that was taking place in downtown Olympia, left after several minutes of exchanging words with troopers and guard members.
National Guard members march near a perimeter fence, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee activated members of the National Guard this week to work with the Washington State Patrol to protect the Capitol campus. A small rally with speakers, flags and signs representing several groups was held near the fence Sunday, but most attendees had left by early evening.
A group of anti-fascist protesters dressed in black at right, walk Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, past armed protesters at left who had attended a rally at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash., that featured speakers opposing the scheduled opening of the Washington Legislature on Monday, which is closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee activated members of the National Guard this week to work with the Washington State Patrol to protect the Capitol campus.
A man carries a U.S. flag past National Guard members standing behind a perimeter fence, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee activated members of the National Guard this week to work with the Washington State Patrol to protect the Capitol campus in the event of expected protests.
A person opposed to vaccines wears syringes on their vest during a rally, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. Protesters from several causes rallied Sunday at the Capitol, the day before the 2021 legislative session was scheduled to begin.
By SARA CLINE and TED WARREN
Associated Press
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Several dozen protesters gathered Sunday afternoon outside Washington state's Capitol building, which is surrounded by temporary fencing and National Guard members.
Protesters — some opposing vaccines, some in support of President Donald Trump and others objecting to the closure of the building to the public during the upcoming legislative session — held signs and listened to speakers.
An armed, right-wing group had encouraged its members to occupy the Capitol when the Legislature meets. However, an organizer of the planned occupation, Tyler Miller of the group Hazardous Liberty, canceled the event in a Facebook post Wednesday night.
“Due to our political leaders being non-responsive and the 100% likelihood that our event will be hijacked by people with ulterior motives, we have decided to cancel the Legislative Lockout event,” Miller wrote. “Please support the other rallies that are happening in and around Olympia this weekend and coming week.”
Organizers and leaders have acknowledged that people will likely still show and try to get into the building as momentum for the event exists following Wednesday when a violent pro-Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election.