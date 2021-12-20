 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Guarantee Roofing
AP

Protests in east Congo over fears of Rwandan police; 4 dead

  • 0

GOMA, Congo (AP) — Residents of eastern Congo's largest city launched violent protests Monday amid fears that police from neighboring Rwanda had entered the country, leaving at least four people dead, authorities said.

Gunfire rang out across Goma, a city of 2 million near the Rwandan border, and demonstrators later put up barricades in several areas.

Three police officers and one protester died amid the unrest, according to Gen. Sylvain Ekenge, spokesman for the military governor of North Kivu province. Seventeen other people were seriously injured, he said.

Congo's relations with Rwanda have been fraught over the past 30 years, with Rwanda accusing Congo of giving shelter to ethnic Hutus responsible for carrying out the 1994 Rwandan genocide.

Rwanda was later among the neighboring countries that invaded Congo during its back-to-back civil wars, and in the years since the two countries have accused each other of supporting opposing armed militias.

People are also reading…

The latest anti-Rwandan sentiment in eastern Congo was sparked by a memorandum of bilateral cooperation signed a week ago, which authorities say is aimed at combating cross-border crime.

Many Goma residents view the agreement with suspicion, fearing it could lead to Rwanda annexing portions of eastern Congo.

“We do not want Rwandans in our country," protester Tommy Mashauri said.

The commissioner general of the Congolese national police told reporters over the weekend there are no Rwandan police officers inside Congo, and authorities maintained Monday there were no such plans in motion.

“This Rwandan police presence in Goma exists only in the imagination of the salesmen of illusions and the manipulators, as well as people of bad faith, who are ready to jump on any rumor to cause disorder,” said Ekenge, the spokesperson for the military governor.

Associated Press writer Jean Yves Kamale in Kinshasa, Congo contributed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recall for school board member appears to qualify for ballot

NEWBERG, Ore. (AP) — The architect of a ban on political symbols including those supporting gay pride and Black Lives Matter in Newberg schools appears to be facing an ultimatum: resign by Friday or hope that Newberg voters will side with him in a January recall election.

Official: License for Noem's daughter got unusual treatment

Official: License for Noem's daughter got unusual treatment

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s daughter received unusual treatment in an application for her real estate appraiser license, including an extra opportunity to obtain it after failing to meet federal requirements, the former director of a state appraiser agency told lawmakers Tuesday.

Russia sets out tough demands for security pact with NATO

Russia sets out tough demands for security pact with NATO

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia on Friday published draft security demands that NATO deny membership to Ukraine and other former Soviet countries and roll back the alliance's military deployments in Central and Eastern Europe — bold ultimatums that are almost certain to be rejected by the U.S. and its allies.

Leftist millennial vows to remake Chile after historic win

Leftist millennial vows to remake Chile after historic win

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Former leftist student leader Gabriel Boric will be under quick pressure from his youthful supporters to fulfill his promises to remake Chile after the millennial politician scored a historic victory in the country's presidential runoff election.

What Manchin wanted, rejected and got in Biden's $2T bill

What Manchin wanted, rejected and got in Biden's $2T bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — During a private meeting in July, Sen. Joe Manchin and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer sat down to negotiate what exactly it would take for Democrats to unlock Manchin's vote to start the process of considering President Joe Biden’s massive social and environmental bill.

Watch Now: Related Video

Mom takes Elf on the Shelf to a whole new level

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News