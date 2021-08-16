Proud Boys fan pleads guilty to threatening senator, Capitol

A message seeking comment was left with Florea's lawyer, assistant federal public defender Mia Eisner-Grynberg said. After Florea's arrest in January, she dismissed the online posts as “blather” and said he didn't condone the violence at the U.S. Capitol.

Florea’s wife, Joni, told WPIX-TV at the time that he “was convinced he was going to have to go out and fight a civil war” and that he would've gone to Washington had his ride shown up. Joni Florea told the station that her husband was an abusive, “horrible monster" who threatened her with guns and knives, kept a box of Nazi memorabilia and defended the domestic terrorist known as the Unabomber.

Florea, a software engineer posting as “LoneWolfWar" on the right-wing social network Parler, wrote “the time for peace and civility is over” and “it’s time to unleash some violence” as Trump's supporters stormed the halls of Congress on Jan. 6. In another post, he urged: “Kill them all... And anyone who stands in the way.”