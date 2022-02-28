 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Providence mayor forms reparations commission

  • 0

Providence’s mayor announced a city commission on reparations Monday as he and community leaders laid out their plans for the next phase in the Rhode Island capital city’s efforts to atone for its role in Black slavery, systemic racism and the mistreatment of Native Americans.

The executive order signed by Democratic Mayor Jorge Elorza at the city's Bethel AME Church creates the Providence Municipal Reparations Commission.

The 13-member panel is charged with examining reparation work being done in other cities, conducting community outreach and creating recommendations for ways the city can begin repairing harms. NAACP Providence President Jim Vincent is among those already tapped to serve on the board, Elorza said.

“While we know the city alone cannot repair the full scope of harm, today’s action brings us another step closer to addressing the disparities our African heritage and Indigenous residents continue to face,” the mayor said in a written statement.

People are also reading…

Elorza also released a “framework” for the city’s reconciliation discussions that was developed following several months of surveys, community events and other outreach by experts at Roger Williams University in Bristol and local advocacy groups.

Organizers say they hope to focus the city's reconciliation effort on the experiences and perspectives of Black and Indigenous residents, particularly those with ties to the Providence neighborhoods of Fox Point, Lippitt Hill, Upper South Providence and West Elmwood, which they say were most harmed by urban redevelopment projects in recent decades.

The framework also features some proposed concepts for the next step in the city's effort, including the creation of a multimedia website featuring documentary-style interviews with residents, map visualizations and a way for residents to record and upload their own testimonials of racial harm.

Reconciliation represents the second phase of the city’s “Truth-Telling, Reconciliation and Reparations” process, which Elorza launched in July 2020, also through an executive order.

Last March, the city completed the first “truth-telling” phrase with the release of the nearly 200-page “ A Matter of Truth” report, which details more than four centuries of cultural, political, and economic harm against people of color in Providence, from the 1600s to present.

Providence joins other cities and towns pursing reparations.

Boston's city council is weighing a proposal to form its own reparations commission, while the Chicago suburb of Evanston, Illinois, became the first U.S. city to make reparations available to Black residents last year.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, escalating tensions

Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, escalating tensions

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — President Vladimir Putin dramatically escalated East-West tensions by ordering Russian nuclear forces put on high alert Sunday, while Ukraine's embattled leader agreed to talks with Moscow as Putin's troops and tanks drove deeper into the country, closing in around the capital.

Russia-Ukraine: What to know as Russia attacks Ukraine

Russia-Ukraine: What to know as Russia attacks Ukraine

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine that opened with air and missile strikes on Ukrainian military facilities before troops and tanks rolled across the borders from the north, east and south.

Russia hits Ukraine fuel supplies, airfields in new attacks

Russia hits Ukraine fuel supplies, airfields in new attacks

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia unleashed a wave of attacks on Ukraine targeting airfields and fuel facilities in what appeared to be the next phase of an invasion that has been slowed by fierce resistance. The U.S. and EU responded with weapons and ammunition for the outnumbered Ukrainians and powerful sanctions intended to further isolate Moscow.

West unleashes SWIFT bans, more crushing penalties on Russia

West unleashes SWIFT bans, more crushing penalties on Russia

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States and European nations agreed Saturday to impose the most potentially crippling financial penalties yet on Russia over its unrelenting invasion of Ukraine, going after the central bank reserves that underpin the Russian economy and severing some Russian banks from a vital global financial network.

Watch Now: Related Video

Guns now cause more trauma-related deaths than car accidents

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News