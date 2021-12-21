PSC member Kroshus appointed North Dakota tax commissioner

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A former newspaper publisher who spent five years on the North Dakota Public Service Commission has been appointed to take over as tax commissioner, Gov. Doug Burgum announced Tuesday.

Brian Kroshus, who was appointed by Burgum to the PSC in 2017, will replace Ryan Rauschenberger, who is resigning to focus on recovering from alcohol problems. Rauschenberger has been tax commissioner for seven years. He had one year remaining on his four-year term.

Burgum said a combination of private and public sector experience made Kroshus the top prospect for the job. Kroshus was picked by Burgum for the PSC in February 2017 after Brian Kalk stepped down early. Kroshus was elected by voters in 2018 and reelected in 2020.

Kroshus, who will take over on Jan. 4, said he will treat taxpayers with fairness, transparency and efficiency.

“We’ll also continue to work across state government and with our tribal and private sector partners to create and maintain a stable tax and regulatory environment that will support economic growth and prosperity for all,” he said.

Rauschenberger has been involved in several alcohol-related incidents during his time in office. He resigned from the post the day after police placed him in detox for allegedly passing out drunk in a hotel room that wasn’t his.

The state Tax Office has a two-year budget of $64.4 million and is authorized for 118 full-time employees. The tax commissioner’s annual salary is $121,814.

A Fargo native and North Dakota State University graduate, Kroshus was publisher of The Bismarck Tribune from 2005 to 2015. He also was a division leader and executive team member for Lee Enterprises, including a stint as group publisher for a network of agricultural newspapers across a 15-state region.

Kroshus stepped down as head of The Bismarck Tribune in 2015 to run for state auditor, but did not receive the Republican endorsement.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

