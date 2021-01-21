Psychologist chosen to chair Arizona redistricting panel

PHOENIX (AP) — A psychologist was chosen Thursday as the independent chair of the commission that will redraw Arizona's political district lines this year.

The unanimous choice of Erika Neuberg of Chandler by the two Democrats and two Republicans already sworn in as members of the Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission dodged a potential political firestorm. Commissioners avoided choosing two other nominees to lead the panel who had been unsuccessfuly challenged in court by Democrats who believed they were too partisan.

The chair wields significant power, and it remains to be seen if the new commission will be able to avoid the contentious issues that dogged the panel in 2011. Neuberg applauded the unanimous vote that made her chair, calling it a sign the panel will seek consensus.

“I truly view this as a collective vote of confidence in the legitimacy and independence of our process by all parties involved,” Neuberg said after being chosen. “And I have the greatest belief Republicans, Democrats and independents will be fairly represented and will have a voice in this process."