Public advocate, former lawmaker Barry Hobbins is retiring
AP

Public advocate, former lawmaker Barry Hobbins is retiring

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Barry Hobbins, Maine's public advocate and a former longtime state lawmaker, will retire when his term ends in June.

The Democrat, who served a combined 13 terms as a state senator and representative starting in 1972, announced his retirement Thursday, the Portland Press Herald reported.

"At age 70, I can honestly say that I’ve given it absolutely everything I had,” Hobbins said in a statement.

Former Republican Gov. Paul LePage appointed Hobbins to be public advocate in 2017, something colleagues said was a testament to Hobbins’ connections across the aisle.

“There aren’t too many Democratic legislators who could pull that off,” state Rep. Seth Berry, D-Bowdoinham, told the newspaper. “It stunned a lot of people to see that happen, and it goes back to who Barry is.”

Hobbins is a lawyer, was a top Democratic fundraiser and worked as a lobbyist for cellular companies in the 1990s.

As public advocate, he backed a proposed power line that would bring hydropower from Canada to New England's electric grid. He negotiated incentives worth $258 million for the state.

"Barry was a great advocate for the underdog his whole life,” state Sen. Mark Lawrence told the newspaper.

U.S. Sen. Angus King said in a statement that he has known Hobbins for 50 years "and can’t imagine the public service scene in Maine without his presence."

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

