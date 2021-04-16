Public advocate, former lawmaker Barry Hobbins is retiring

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Barry Hobbins, Maine's public advocate and a former longtime state lawmaker, will retire when his term ends in June.

The Democrat, who served a combined 13 terms as a state senator and representative starting in 1972, announced his retirement Thursday, the Portland Press Herald reported.

"At age 70, I can honestly say that I’ve given it absolutely everything I had,” Hobbins said in a statement.

Former Republican Gov. Paul LePage appointed Hobbins to be public advocate in 2017, something colleagues said was a testament to Hobbins’ connections across the aisle.

“There aren’t too many Democratic legislators who could pull that off,” state Rep. Seth Berry, D-Bowdoinham, told the newspaper. “It stunned a lot of people to see that happen, and it goes back to who Barry is.”

Hobbins is a lawyer, was a top Democratic fundraiser and worked as a lobbyist for cellular companies in the 1990s.