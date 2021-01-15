Public booted from California Senate after threats

Attending a presidential rally is constitutionally protected free assembly and is not misconduct, he said in a statement, but the department is investigating if any deputies’ conduct crossed the line.

“If an officer was involved in the riot- — which in my estimation would be incredibly unlikely — there would be extreme repercussions, up to and including termination,” Jones said. “At this point, we have no information or reason to believe that any of our officers were engaged in anything other than the rally."

His office would not say if those deputies would be barred from protecting the Capitol or other property during pro-Trump events because of a real or perceived conflict of interest.

Law enforcement officials across the state said they were taking precautions and were preparing for any potential civil unrest.

Highway Patrol Commissioner Amanda Ray put her uniformed officers on tactical alert for an indefinite period, which she said allows for the maximum department resources to protect public safety along with state buildings and infrastructure.

The Los Angeles Police Department said it was preparing to go on tactical alert if violence breaks out and has instructed its force of nearly 10,000 officers to be ready to respond in uniform if needed.