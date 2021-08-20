Public defender office has backlog of 663 cases in Billings

A spokesperson for the Office of the Public Defender did not immediately respond to a request to learn how many cases statewide are awaiting assignment to a public defender or how many public defender positions are open. The state's jobs website lists postings for three public defenders and an appellate defender.

“OPD is actively working to ensure clients receive representation in a professional, competent and timely manner,” the state office said in a statement issued Friday. “This situation is a priority, and Director Lindquist plans to be in Billings on Monday to continue working towards solutions.”

In the final days of the 2021 legislative session, the Office of Public Defender asked lawmakers to appropriate an additional $850,000 to the office — $750,000 of which would be used to hire contract attorneys for what was then 100 unassigned cases.

The Office of the Public Defender's trial division administrator, Brian Smith, said the state pays contract attorneys $56 an hour and hoped the additional money could be used to increase that pay to $75 an hour. The contract attorney rate for federal cases is $150 an hour, Smith told lawmakers.

The Legislature did not act on the additional funding request after already giving the office $400,000 for increased caseload costs.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Billings Gazette.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0