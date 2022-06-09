Public forums set on Disadvantaged Business Enterprise goals

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is holding virtual public forums in the next few days to explain proposed Disadvantaged Business Enterprise goals.
The goals are intended to make sure certified businesses are able to compete fairly for federally funded transportation projects, the cabinet said.
The cabinet's Office for Civil Rights and Small Business Development will host the forums, being held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Monday and 10 a.m. Tuesday. Each forum lasts an hour. Participants must register by emailing Melvin.Bynes2@ky.gov or calling (502) 782-4816.
The participation goal is being developed in collaboration with the Federal Highway Administration. When it's approved, the goal will be in effect for three years.
The goals will be available online or by calling when they have been completed. A comment period will be held from June 15 through July 25.
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.