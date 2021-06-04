Public Service Commission to hire director after violations

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana’s Public Service Commission is looking to hire an executive director after an audit found commissioners were overspending on travel and the commission needed to improve its financial reporting and its work culture, the commission said in its response to the audit.

The executive director will be responsible for overseeing all internal administrative matters, including ensuring reliable financial reporting and compliance with laws and policies. A posting for the job says it will pay between $85,000 and $105,000, plus benefits.

A recent audit found some commissioners were traveling without documenting the state-related business purpose for the trip, at least one upgraded from coach to comfort class on a flight to Washington, D.C., and travel costs were incurred without having another commissioner sign off on the trip, as is required under PSC policy.

Auditors said the PSC also needs to improve its compliance with state policies, ensure it is properly charging and collecting fees from regulated utilities and ensure the accuracy of its accounting records.