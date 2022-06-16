 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Public workers strike in Tunisia, signaling national crisis

  • 0

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — A nationwide public sector strike in Tunisia is poised to paralyze land and air transportation and other vital activities Thursday with the North African nation already in the midst of a deteriorating economic crisis.

Tunisia’s powerful General Labour Union (UGTT) announced the walkout, which was expected to include 159 state enterprises, on the basis of pressing social and economic demands. The union is demanding wage increases and protesting the government's planned economic reforms.

The purchasing power of Tunisian citizens has eroded since the beginning of the year amid rising prices, high unemployment and widespread poverty. The war in Ukraine has exacerbated the financial squeeze.

President Kais Saied’s government unveiled plans last week to cut its massive public wage bill and said it would progressively reduce energy and food subsidies starting next year. The government said it would replace subsidies with cash handouts for low-income families.

In July 2021, Saied abruptly dismissed the government and took on sweeping powers. While his critics accuse him of staging a coup, Saied said he had acted in response to widespread economic and social discontent.

People are also reading…

Many are concerned Thursday’s strike could seriously impact an already fragile economy and fuel an already tense political situation. An increasingly isolated Saied has run the country alone for 10 months, ruling by decree, while key Western allies have raised concerns of democratic backsliding.

A meeting between the government and the UGTT was held Tuesday but failed to yield an agreement.

At a weekend UGTT meeting ahead of Thursday’s strike, hundreds of union members filled the Palace of Congress in Tunis , waving national flags and singing popular songs. The audience cheered as union president Noureddine Tabboubi took the stage, promising to oppose the government's economic reforms.

Tabboubi told The Associated Press after the meeting that Thursday's strike was a necessary response to Tunisia's high inflation rate– which according to the Institute of Statistics, reached 7.8% in May – and to high living costs that intensified with the Central Banks’ recent decision to increase interest rates.

The union chief said the strike had the potential to set off a “social explosion” that was “normal and inevitable.”

A key issue for Saied’s government is the country’s urgent need to secure a new loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Tunisia’s fourth loan in a decade.

Ahead of negotiations that have been stalled for months, the IMF demanded that Tunisia institute economic reforms, including the reduction of the subsidies that many impoverished Tunisians are depend on.

IMF spokesperson Gerry Rice welcomed Tunisia’s proposed economic reforms and said discussions with authorities were advancing.

But union leader Tabboubi accused the government of wanting to “sell the country and impoverish the population” by imposing changes dictated by the IMF.

“The country needs leaders who show wisdom and who make reason prevail and a national project that unites and does not divide; avoids insults and confrontation” he said.

The UGTT has so far refused to participate in Saied’s proposed “national dialogue.” – a key stepping stone in his road map out of Tunisia’s political crisis. It envisions changing Tunisia’s post-revolutionary constitution. Tabboubi justified the decision Saturday, saying the process was “not transparent”.

The union leader said Thursday’s strike was not a political action but “based solely on the social demands of the working classes.”

However, Youssef Cherif, a political analyst, says that while UGTT leaders have been careful to characterize the strike as purely economic, the strike has a political message and implications.

“Politically, if the strike succeeds, this is a signal to the president that the UGTT is powerful and that he cannot bypass them, that they are an important player that cannot be ignored,” Cherif said in a telephone interview.

The strike may add to doubts among external observers such as the IMF and the World Bank that Tunisia has the ability to overcome its political and economic crisis, the analyst said.

“This is happening in the heart of the summer," CHerif noted. "Economically, it will disrupt tourism and travelers coming into and out of the country, and will close many amenities and public transport, creating resentment among the overall population.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Capitol officer recounts Jan. 6 'war scene' in her testimony

Capitol officer recounts Jan. 6 'war scene' in her testimony

The first public hearing by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection included raw testimony from Capitol Police Officer Caroline Edwards. She told lawmakers what she experienced was “carnage” and “chaos" as she fought the mob. Edwards described how the rioters hit her with a bike rack, causing her to fall and black out. Other members of the Capitol Police force were in the audience Thursday for her testimony. There were moments in her testimony that brought one of them to tears. The police officers had fought for hours as a violent mob of pro-Trump rioters, some armed with pipes, bats and bear spray, charged into the Capitol.

Macron: NATO troops in Romania are a "powerful deterrent"

Macron: NATO troops in Romania are a "powerful deterrent"

French President Emmanuel Macron has arrived in Romania to hold bilateral talks and meet with French troops stationed there who are part of NATO’s response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Macron’s visit in Romania, a European Union member since 2007 and a NATO member since 2004, marked the beginning of a regional tour. On Wednesday, he will talk with Romania's president and later visit non-NATO Moldova. Both countries share long borders with embattled Ukraine. Macron is expected to address the consequences of the war in Ukraine, from the surge of Ukrainian refugees to the spike in energy prices to the disruptions to the world's grain markets.

New Mexico county wants to halt use of vote-count machines

New Mexico county wants to halt use of vote-count machines

A Republican-led county commission in southern New Mexico is seeking to change the way ballots are collected and counted in the run-up to the November mid-term election. The commission voted unanimously Thursday to recount ballots from this week’s statewide primary election by hand, remove state-mandated ballot drop boxes that facilitate absentee voting and discontinue the use of vote tabulation machines in the general election. The initiatives were proposed by commissioner and Cowboys for Trump cofounder Couy Griffin. He ascribes to unsubstantiated theories that the former president won the 2020 election.

Jan. 6 panel hears: Trump 'detached from reality' in defeat

Jan. 6 panel hears: Trump 'detached from reality' in defeat

Donald Trump’s closest campaign advisers, top government officials and even his family were systematically dismantling his false claims of 2020 election fraud ahead of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. But the defeated president seemed “detached from reality,” clinging to outlandish theories to stay in power. That's the assessment from former Attorney General William Barr's testimony presented at Monday's House hearing investigating the insurrection. The panel is delving deeper into what it calls the “big lie,” the defeated Republican president’s false claims of voter fraud. The panel says Trump's falsehoods provoked a mob of his supporters to attack the Capitol.

Rice loses House seat after impeaching Trump; Mace holds on

Rice loses House seat after impeaching Trump; Mace holds on

U.S. Rep. Tom Rice of South Carolina has been ousted from Congress in his Republican primary after voting to impeach Donald Trump over the Jan. 6 insurrection. He is the first of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump to lose a reelection bid. The five-term congressman was defeated Tuesday by state Rep. Russell Fry, who was endorsed by Trump. U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina also angered Trump, but she sought to make amends and won her GOP primary over her own Trump-backed challenger. Trump congratulated her Tuesday night and predicted she would win in November.

Maryland lawmakers: Cutting tax won't fix high gas prices

Top Maryland lawmakers say cutting a scheduled gas-tax increase of about 6 cents this summer won't solve the problem of high gas prices. House Speaker Adrienne Jones and Senate President Bill Ferguson said in a joint statement Wednesday that eliminating the inflation adjustment on gas would result in a loss of more than $200 million in funding to ensure the safety of roads and bridges. Ferguson and Jones say the state cannot have a reliable transportation network that regularly experiences failing conditions due to insufficient funding and deferred maintenance. The gas tax is set to rise from 36.1 cents to 42.7 cents a gallon on July 1.

March for Our Lives returns with a renewed gun control push

March for Our Lives returns with a renewed gun control push

Angered by the unrelenting toll from gun violence, tens of thousands of people are expected at rallies this weekend in the nation’s capital and around the United States demanding that Congress pass meaningful changes to gun laws. The second March For Our Lives rally will take place Saturday in front of the Washington Monument. It's a successor to the 2018 march organized by student protestors after the mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida. Now with recent shootings from Uvalde, Texas, to Buffalo, New York, bringing gun control back into the national conversation, organizers of this weekend’s events say the time is right to renew their push for a national overhaul.

How to watch Jan. 6 insurrection hearings and what to know

How to watch Jan. 6 insurrection hearings and what to know

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol is going public with its findings. Lawmakers hope to show the American public how democracy came to the brink of disaster. The series of hearings that will take place over the next several weeks began with a prime-time opener Thursday night. The second hearing is scheduled for Monday. More than 1,000 people have been interviewed by the panel, and only snippets of that testimony have been revealed to the public, mostly through court filings.

China accuses US of trying to 'hijack' support in Asia

China accuses US of trying to 'hijack' support in Asia

China’s defense minister says the United States is trying to “hijack” the support of countries in the Asia-Pacific region to turn them against Beijing, saying Washington is seeking to advance its own interests “under the guise of multilateralism.” Defense Minister Gen. Wei Fenghe lashed out at U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Sunday, rejecting his “smearing accusation” the day before at the Shangri-La Dialogue that China was causing instability with its claim to the self-governing island of Taiwan and its “destabilizing military activity” in the area. Austin had stressed the need for multilateral partnerships with nations in the Indo-Pacific, which Wei suggested was an attempt to back China into a corner.

Ex-Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms to join White House

Ex-Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms to join White House

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is joining the White House as a senior adviser to President Joe Biden. Bottoms will become director of the White House Office of Public Engagement. She succeeds Cedric Richmond, who departed in April for a senior role at the Democratic National Committee. Bottoms is joining at a challenging time for the White House, with Biden’s public approval rating at the lowest of his presidency and inflation at record highs, both of which are among factors complicating Democrats’ chances of retaining control of Congress in the November midterm elections.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Bobcat plays with its baby in Tucson backyard

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News