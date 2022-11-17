 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Puerto Rico federal finance board appoints new leader

  • Updated
  • 0
Puerto Rico US Board

FILE - Robert Mujica, budget director of the State of New York, answers 2022 budget questions during a news conference after Gov. Kathy Hochul presented her first executive state budget at the state Capitol, Jan. 18, 2022, in Albany, N.Y. A federal control board that supervises Puerto Rico’s finances announced Mujica as the new executive director on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022 after its last one stepped down in April following a historic debt restructuring for the U.S. territory. Mujica is expected to assume his new role in January 2023.

 Hans Pennink - freelancer, FR58980 AP

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A federal control board that supervises Puerto Rico’s finances announced a new executive director on Thursday after its last one stepped down in April following a historic debt restructuring for the U.S. territory.

Robert Mujica, budget director for New York state, is expected to assume his new role in January. He previously served as chief of staff to the U.S. Senate majority leader and was secretary to the Senate finance committee.

“It’s exciting work, it’s fun work,” he said in a phone interview. “I wasn’t looking to leave here.”

But the board reached out to Mujica, who sought to return to an island where he spent summers as a child and whose parents and grandparents are from the north coastal town of Arecibo.

“It is an enormous challenge,” he said of the new job. “For me to be part of the solution is exciting.”

People are also reading…

The U.S. Congress created the board in 2016, a year after Puerto Rico announced that it was unable to pay more than $70 billion of public debt accumulated through decades of mismanagement, corruption and excessive borrowing.

In 2017, Puerto Rico filed for the largest municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history. Nearly five years later, a federal judge in January approved a plan to slash the territory's debt and allow the government to start repaying creditors. Much of the debt has been restructured, but the $9 billion held by Puerto Rico’s power company — the largest debt of any government agency — has yet to be resolved after mediation talks failed. Litigation has since resumed.

Mujica, who replaces Natalie Jaresko, will be in charge of a board that is overseeing the bankruptcy-like process and will remain in place until Puerto Rico’s government approves four consecutive balanced budgets.

David Skeel, the board’s chairman, said last year’s budget might qualify as balanced, but the board can’t confirm that until it receives the audited financials. So far, auditors are still reviewing Puerto Rico’s 2019 budget.

Mujica declined to say whether he agrees with all the board’s moves in recent years or comment on the actions of Puerto Rico’s governor, with some acrimonious disagreements between the two ending up in court. He also declined to share his priorities, saying he needs to first get up to speed on everything.

Overall, Mujica said his goal is to support fiscal responsibility, promote long-term stability and ensure that revenues are consistent with spending needs. He noted that economic development is important but said it’s unattainable if the island has an unstable budget or economy.

“It’s a lot easier to govern year-by-year, but when you do that, you’re not ready for the long term,” he said. “The common goal is to serve the people on the island. There may be differences at times on how to achieve that. My role is to try and bridge that and come to an agreement as often as possible.”

Mujica will join the board as a growing number of Puerto Ricans decry the austerity measures it has implemented amid demands for an economic development plan for an island still facing financial woes and struggling to recover from hurricanes that hit in recent years.

Critics also have noted that the ongoing bankruptcy process has cost Puerto Rico around $1 billion in consultants, lawyers and other expenses, and that the board's director earns $625,000 a year.

Skeel said the board unanimously chose Mujica after a search firm interviewed several dozen candidates, about five or six of those were then interviewed by the board.

“I cannot overstate how excited I am about Robert coming on board,” he said. “He has the perfect background for what we have left” to do.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Trump seeks White House again amid GOP losses, legal probes

Trump seeks White House again amid GOP losses, legal probes

Former President Donald Trump has launched another run for the presidency, promising supporters he will “make America great and glorious again.” Trump made his plans official Tuesday night after teasing the potential of a comeback since before he even left the White House in 2021. He had hoped to piggyback off expected Republican gains in last week’s midterm elections and stave off potential challengers. Instead, Trump is facing blame for the party’s underwhelming performance, with many seeing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as a rising alternative. If Trump is ultimately successful, he would be just the second president in U.S. history to serve two nonconsecutive terms.

Nancy Pelosi to announce 'future plans' after GOP wins House

Nancy Pelosi to announce 'future plans' after GOP wins House

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to address her plans with colleagues in the wake of Democrats narrowly losing control of the House to Republicans. Pelosi is scheduled to open the House at noon Thursday and then deliver remarks from the House floor. Pelosi’s decision to either seek another term as the Democratic leader or to step aside has been widely anticipated. Pelosi's decision would come in the aftermath of a brutal attack on her husband, Paul, late last month by an intruder in their San Francisco home. Pelosi spokesman Drew Hammill says she “has been overwhelmed by calls from colleagues, friends and supporters.”

Cortez Masto narrows in on Laxalt in Nevada Senate race

Cortez Masto narrows in on Laxalt in Nevada Senate race

With control of the U.S. Senate on the line, Nevada’s protracted ballot count is grinding through a fourth day. The current Senate is evenly divided, and Nevada is one of three undetermined races that will determine which party controls the chamber. Election officials are tallying thousands of votes Friday ahead of a Saturday deadline to accept late-arriving mail ballots. Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto was running slightly behind Republican Adam Laxalt, but with the remaining ballots mainly coming from the state’s urban cores, her campaign still expressed optimism. Laxalt has predicted he’ll stay in the lead as the count drags on.

Poland, NATO say missile strike wasn't a Russian attack

Poland, NATO say missile strike wasn't a Russian attack

NATO's chief and the president of Poland say there are no indications that a missile that fell on Polish farmland and killed two people was a deliberate attack. They said that Ukraine likely launched the Soviet-era projectile as it was fending off a Russian air assault. Tuesday's incident came as Russia launched missiles and drones that savaged Ukraine's power grid. Poland said the missile was Russian-made. U.S. President Joe Biden said it was “unlikely” that Russia fired it. Ukraine's president said he did not believe the missile was Ukrainian and asked for more evidence. The NATO chief and others laid overall but not specific blame on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war.

Why the AP hasn't called the Arizona governor's race

Why the AP hasn't called the Arizona governor's race

The Associated Press has not yet called the governor's race in Arizona between Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and Republican former TV broadcaster Kari Lake. Vote counting in Arizona has been ongoing since Tuesday with officials in the state’s 15 counties releasing tallies of votes as they're processed. Much of the focus has been on Maricopa, the state’s largest county. Other big releases have been coming from Arizona’s next two most populated counties, Pima and Pinal. The margin in the governor’s race sat at just over 26,000 votes, with Lake about one percentage point behind.

'Did not end well': New Pence book details split with Trump

'Did not end well': New Pence book details split with Trump

Former Vice President Mike Pence blames Donald Trump for endangering his family “and all those serving at the Capitol” on Jan. 6, 2021, in his new memoir. The book is titled “So Help Me God” and is being released Tuesday. Pence recounts the Republican former president’s extraordinary effort to push him to overturn the results of the 2020 election won by Democrat Joe Biden. Pence shares his account of the day thousands of rioters stormed the Capitol, some chanting “Hang Mike Pence.” The book comes as Pence appears increasingly likely to run for president in 2024. That would put him in direct conflict with Trump, who's expected to formally launch his reelection campaign Tuesday.

US says Iran threats to ex-officials Pompeo, Hook persist

US says Iran threats to ex-officials Pompeo, Hook persist

The Biden administration has determined that Iranian threats against former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and one of his former top aides remain credible and persist. The State Department notified Congress last week that both Pompeo and Brian Hook, who served as special representative for Iran during the Trump administration, were still both subject to a “serious and credible threat from a foreign power” stemming from their government work. The determinations were signed by Deputy Secretary of State for Management Brian McKeon on Nov. 8 and sent to Congress on Nov. 9, according to the notifications obtained by The Associated Press. The AP reported in March that the State Department was paying more than $2 million per month to provide 24-hour security to Pompeo and Hook.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Study finds smoking cannabis may be more damaging than tobacco

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News