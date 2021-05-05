Push for convention of states splits Kansas conservatives

Senate President Ty Masterson, an Andover Republican and convention supporter, hoped to pass the resolution with 21 to 26 votes in the 40-member chamber. Although that would be shy of a two-thirds majority, he said he would declare the measure passed and expect to spark a lawsuit to settle the question of what's required for Kansas to join the call.

"I simply want an answer to the problem,” Masterson said before the Senate's debate.

The Senate's debate came with leaders of the Republican-controlled Legislature hoping to wrap up the year's business by week's end. GOP lawmakers are negotiating with Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly over school funding and education policy proposals, and legislators also had to finish the next state budget.

The group Convention of States Action says 15 states have applied for a convention. The effort has split conservative Republicans in Kansas.

That created a danger for supporters that the Senate would reject the resolution, thwarting Masterson's effort to get the legal question answered. But there also would be no legal issue to contest if the resolution passed with a two-thirds majority.