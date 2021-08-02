 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Push for public vote on new Missouri gas tax increase tabled
0 Comments
AP

Push for public vote on new Missouri gas tax increase tabled

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A campaign to put Missouri’s new gas tax increase to a public vote has been tabled.

A conservative advocacy group pushed to put the tax hike to a public vote before Republican Gov. Mike Parson even signed it into law, with the hope that voters opposed to higher taxes would overturn it.

But Americans for Prosperity-Missouri Executive Director Jeremy Cady told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that the effort just didn't come together, the newspaper reported Monday.

“We were unable to get all the pieces to come together," Cady said. “We’ll be looking at tax reforms the Legislature can take up that would remove the extra burdens lawmakers added by increasing the gas tax by 75%.”

The law will gradually raise the state’s 17-cent-a-gallon gas tax to 29.5 cents over five years, with the option for buyers to get a refund if they keep track of their receipts.

The first 2.5-cent increase is slated to take effect in October, which will bring the gas tax to 19.5 cents.

The money will be used for Missouri’s roads and bridges.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories Aug 2

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

National Politics

Northam's budget covers water projects, unemployment fund

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam introduced two more spending proposals Tuesday for the state's $4.3 billion share of federal coronavirus relief money, calling for investments in clean water projects and over $860 million to replenish the fund that pays unemployment benefits.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News