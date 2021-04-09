Push for 'school choice' measure falters in Kansas Senate

“It's taking public funds and sending them to private and parochial schools," said Sen. Brenda Dietrich, a moderate Topeka Republican and a former public school superintendent. “I think our job is to shore up public education.”

Nine Republicans joined the Senate's 11 Democrats in voting against the measure. The House approved it Thursday in a 64-59 vote that saw 20 of the chamber's 86 Republicans join all 39 Democrats in voting no.

Conservative Republicans argued their proposed “Student Empowerment Program” would give parents more ways to help their children and that promoting “school choice” pushes public schools to improve.

“We need to make sure that at-risk kids don’t stay where they are, which is not succeeding like they should be succeeding,” said Rep. Kristey Williams, an Augusta Republican and the chair of a House committee on education spending.

GOP conservatives now must draft a new proposal and work to win over at least one dissident Republican in the Senate if they're to get a bill passed this year.