Push to abolish Nebraska eduation board gets strong pushback

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A measure that would give voters the option to scrap the Nebraska State Board of Education was greeted with strong pushback Tuesday from state education officials and teachers.

Sen. Lou Ann Linehan, of Omaha, proposed the constitutional amendment after the board faced heated criticism last year over proposed health education standards that included discussions with young children about gender identity and expression.

The standards were non-binding recommendations, but conservative groups and some parents slammed them as inappropriate for children.

Linehan argued the state board isn't necessary because its power is already fairly limited. She said residents often turn to lawmakers when want they substantive changes in state education policy, and the board isn't well-known. She said the governor should appoint Nebraska's education commissioner.

Opponents said the governor shouldn't have direct control over the commissioner and argued that state board members build a detailed expertise in education policy.

The measure hasn't received a legislative priority and isn't likely to be debated by the full Legislature. Activists are already circulating petitions for a similar effort.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

