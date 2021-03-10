Push to increase hazing penalties renewed after student dies

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A Bowling Green State University student's death from alleged alcohol-related hazing last week is invigorating a push to increase criminal penalties for hazing in Ohio.

Joined by the mother of an Ohio University student who died after hazing in 2018, two Republican state senators said Wednesday they’re reintroducing a proposal to make alcohol- and drug-related hazing a felony if it causes serious harm to someone. They said the measure also would help ensure Ohio college students are educated about the dangers of such behavior.

The bill is aimed at “changing a culture where hazing is accepted and even expected" but often doesn't get attention if the harm that occurs isn't fatal, said Kathleen Wiant, whose son, Ohio University freshman Collin Wiant, died in 2018. His death after ingesting nitrous oxide led to criminal charges against fraternity members there.

“We don't want another family to go through the pain and loss our family has experienced,” she said. “Sadly, another family has.”