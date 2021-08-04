Q&A: Democrat Shontel Brown on how she won Ohio primary

AP: You’ve mentioned how you are a local legislator. You have spent time in local office and spend a lot of time with the community. (District 11) is the second poorest congressional district in the country. The illiteracy rate is 66%. Your general election opponent, Laverne Gore, faults Democrats for those problems. She says they have supported policies that keep people, particularly people of color, dependent on government rather than helping them to be independent, because it provides them a political advantage. Is she right?

BROWN: I think that (Gore) might be a little bit out of touch with what’s happening here in Ohio. Ohio has been under Republican leadership for a very long time. So if there are any issues with our statewide government, I think there’s enough blame to go around. But certainly, under the leadership of the Republicans, I would have to agree that we could really reevaluate how we’re allocating our resources for students, which has been deemed unconstitutional. ... But again, I’m not one to really place blame. Let’s figure out how we get to a solution to make education and literacy priorities and deal with these economic issues.

AP: Last night, you said many of the things you’ve accomplished on County Council have not gotten a lot of attention, but you did them because they served the public. Can you give us a few examples?