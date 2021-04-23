Queen Creek man facing murder charge in shooting near casino

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — A Queen Creek man has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a man who was with his former girlfriend at a casino near Chandler last week, according to authorities.

They said 37-year-old Jonathan Lorenz remains jailed on suspicion of one count each of first-degree murder and aggravated assault.

It was unclear Thursday in Lorenz has a lawyer yet for his case.

According to court documents, surveillance video showed Lorenz arriving at the casino’s valet entrance on April 15 at 1 a.m.

Authorities said Lorenz walked up to a pickup truck and laid down in the bed to hide.

At 2 a.m., court records state that Lorenz’s ex-girlfriend and 52-year-old Philip Bachelder were seen on surveillance video walking to the truck.

Video showed Lorenz jump up from the bed of the truck and fire a handgun at Bachelder.

Lorenz allegedly chased his former girlfriend and fired multiple shots in her direction before police arrived and took him into custody.

Authorities said Bachelder was pronounced dead at the scene.

